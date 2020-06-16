Analysts Offer Predictions for Verso Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Verso in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $435.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Verso has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.49.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.11 million. Verso had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $250,936.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verso by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verso by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verso by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Verso by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.