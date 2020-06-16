Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMRS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amyris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

AMRS opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung acquired 3,689,225 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,716 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $16,620,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 38.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,890,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 525,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 234,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 64,901 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

