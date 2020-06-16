Ampal American Israel (OTCMKTS:AMPLQ) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Ampal American Israel (OTCMKTS:AMPLQ) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ampal American Israel earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Ampal American Israel has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Ampal American Israel Company Profile

Ampal-American Israel Corp. is engaged in acquiring interests of businesses in the state of israel of that are israel-related. The company investment principally focus on companies and ventures. It operates in five segments: chemical, energy, real estate rental, leisure-time and finance. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

