Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after buying an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.81.

Amgen stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,197. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average is $225.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.