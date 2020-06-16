AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,352. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

