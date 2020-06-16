AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

COLD traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

