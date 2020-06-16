American Software (AMSWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $598.78 million, a P/E ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.56. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Get American Software alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.