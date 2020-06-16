American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 14th total of 75,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of American Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.







American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

