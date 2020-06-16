American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,649 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,755. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

