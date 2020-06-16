American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AEL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.71.

AEL stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

