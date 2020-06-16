American Equity Investment Life Holding Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

NYSE AEL opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 4,075 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 314,091 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

