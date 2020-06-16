AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.45). William Blair also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMC. Loop Capital downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Mittleman Brothers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 203.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 393,412 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,534,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.