Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $40.34 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,572.68 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,283.20 billion, a PE ratio of 122.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,431.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,060.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.