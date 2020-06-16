Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. China International Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN traded up $37.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,610.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,707. The company has a market cap of $1,283.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.96, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,431.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,060.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.