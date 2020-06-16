Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

AMZN stock traded up $37.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,610.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,431.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,060.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,283.20 billion, a PE ratio of 124.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

