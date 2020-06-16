Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWCMY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alumina from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alumina from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 1,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,073. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

