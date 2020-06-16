Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,081 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $77,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 371.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Alteryx by 159.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $1,175,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $3,247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,309 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,040. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2,858.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

