Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 14th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AESE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th.

AESE opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $69.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 156,968 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $386,141.28. Insiders own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

