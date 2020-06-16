Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($215.73) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €202.50 ($227.53).

Shares of ALV opened at €178.62 ($200.70) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €165.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €190.21. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

