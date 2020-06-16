Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,908 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $30,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Verisign by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verisign by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Verisign by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average of $199.96.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upped their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

