Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 25,998 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Twitter worth $29,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,934,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 181,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,862,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $70,304,000 after acquiring an additional 546,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,012 shares of company stock worth $2,461,790. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

