Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 14th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

NYSE ADS opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,855 shares of company stock worth $634,333. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,330,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

