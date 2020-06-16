Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $225.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 51,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

