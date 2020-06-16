Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

