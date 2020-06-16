Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.