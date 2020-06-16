Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DETNF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF opened at $19.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

