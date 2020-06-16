Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DETNF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF opened at $19.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

