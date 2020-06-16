Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AKBTY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of AKBTY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 2,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,878. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

