Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.17 ($86.70).

EPA AIR opened at €69.03 ($77.56) on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($112.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €58.89 and a 200 day moving average of €97.47.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

