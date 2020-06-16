Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,081 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,640,000 after purchasing an additional 402,021 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,456,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,973,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,483. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

