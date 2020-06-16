Aeon Hits Market Cap of $8.68 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. Aeon has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $16,665.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00005750 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00687093 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002879 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

