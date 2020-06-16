Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADVM. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,013. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 244,589 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,304,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.92 and a quick ratio of 17.92.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

