Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $426.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.14.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $401.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $411.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock worth $5,772,736. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.