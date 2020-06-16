ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Downgraded to Reduce at Peel Hunt

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

AMIGY stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

