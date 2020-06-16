Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Dawson James upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 944,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 140.34%. Research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

