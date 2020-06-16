Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 752,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 796,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

ACTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 119,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

