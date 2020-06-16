Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 752,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 796,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ACTG stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.30.
ACTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.
About Acacia Research
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
