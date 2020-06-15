Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZURVY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

