Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases £149.24 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling purchased 41 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($189.95).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, David Stirling purchased 61 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150.67 ($191.77).

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 355 ($4.52) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.90. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 152 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 634 ($8.07). The company has a market cap of $176.98 million and a PE ratio of 20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Thursday.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

