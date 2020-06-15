Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to “Buy”

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $537.36 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.92. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

