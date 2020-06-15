Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE FCFS opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1,174.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,259,000 after buying an additional 732,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,429,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,653,000 after purchasing an additional 347,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255,212 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,919,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.