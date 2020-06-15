Zacks Investment Research Lowers Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Varex Imaging from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

VREX opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $624.43 million, a PE ratio of 133.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.24. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

