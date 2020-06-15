Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Sculptor Capital Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of SCU opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $767.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 48.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

