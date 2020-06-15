Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Ethanol, Inc. is currently in the business of marketing ethanol in the Western United States through Kinergy Marketing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the largest West Coast-based marketer of renewable fuels. The Company intends, in the near future, to construct an ethanol production facility at its Madera County, California, site. “

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Pacific Ethanol stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.58. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Pacific Ethanol at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Ethanol (PEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.