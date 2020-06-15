Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

OIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Gabelli cut Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oil States International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut Oil States International from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oil States International from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $320.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 268,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oil States International by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oil States International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 413,260 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

