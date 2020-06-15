Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Aegis reduced their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.36.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 210.43% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. On average, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

