Zacks Investment Research Lowers Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Shares of CRL opened at $179.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $189.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

