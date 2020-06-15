Zacks Investment Research Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenterPoint is investing substantially to expand its operations to meet increasing utility demand. The company targets 5-7% annual EPS growth through 2024, including Midstream investments. To this end, it is currently focused on improving infrastructure and reliability. CenterPoint Energy’s steady growth in customer count has primarily driven its performance over the last several quarters. Positive rate growth also boosts its results. However, the company is experiencing COVID-19 led disruptions in its business operations, as restrictions imposed by governments significantly impacted many sectors of the economy. Its unfavorable financial ratios indicate that this utility may face difficulty in paying off its debt obligations, at least in the near term. Shares of CenterPoint Energy have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNP. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of CNP opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,646,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,294,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after buying an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

