Zacks Investment Research Lowers British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTI. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE BTI opened at $38.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $11,044,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,419,000 after acquiring an additional 206,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,946,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

