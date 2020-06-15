Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

BRDCY opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

