Zacks Investment Research Lowers BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BBX Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of BBX Capital stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.56. BBX Capital has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). BBX Capital had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $204.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BBX Capital will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BBX Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BBX Capital by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

