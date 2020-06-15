Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADVM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $90,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 526,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,304,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $483,000.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

